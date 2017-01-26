Albuquerque Convention Center to host local boxers on March 18

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On March 18, the Albuquerque Convention Center will host three undefeated local boxers in an action pack boxing card. Undefeated Matthew “Diamond Boy” Griego is set to headline this boxing card, which will be the first in his professional career. Griego is currently 6-0 with 6 KOs, but he hasn’t been in the ring in over 6 months.

This March card has him really excited though as he will be back in the ring, in his hometown, and headlining for the first time.

“It gets me more hungry, you know what I mean. I’ve been out, not out of the gym, but I haven’t fought in a while so, it gives me more hunger and I am just ready to go,” said Matthew Griego. “Oh it’s awesome man, I am fighting in my own backyard. You are coming into my backyard trying to take what I have and it’s not gonna go well.”

Also featured on this boxing card will be 14-0 Rio Rancho native, Brian Mendoza. Like Griego, Mendoza hasn’t fought in more than six months, so he is ready to get back in the ring and move up in the boxing ranks. Brian has 9 knockouts to his credit in his career and says that fans should expect a fast and technically sound fight from him on the 18th.

While he is a Rio Rancho native, Mendoza is excited at the fact that this card is in Albuquerque.

“Albuquerque seems to be a very hot fight town, the crowd is always excited, and the people are paying because they want to go see you fight,” said Brian Mendoza.

The other local undefeated fighter on this card is 11-0 Alex Holguin.

