Ad selling marijuana found on New Mexico Facebook page



ESPANOLA, N.M (KRQE) – It’s Facebook’s version of Craigslist but it’s called the “Marketplace,” and a Mew Mexico woman used it to offer up a bag of marijuana.

“If you think about it, Facebook’s job is to connect people,” Nyika Allen, technology expert, said.

But not in this sort of way.

Buyers will find everything from furniture to clothes and even food on the Marketplace. Then, there’s the not-so-normal stuff, like a pile of dirt, 25 cents and a worm, Dion’s ranch and as of Thursday morning, a bag of marijuana.

The post reads “cherry bomb chronic.” It’s selling for $80. Another feature of the Facebook market tool is it shows the seller’s profile and how far that person is away from you. In this case, Espanola.

“It’s such a bold statement,” Allen said. “When you called and told me I was really shocked.”

Some people who spoke to KRQE News 13 thought it could be a sting operation. And although police admit they use social media to their advantage at times, Espanola police said this was not their doing.

Allen said whatever it is, it’s a dumb move.

“You would be surprised of the number of people who don’t think you can be tracked or don’t think you can get in trouble for the things that you post on social media,” she said.

KRQE News 13 tracked down the woman whose profile was on the ad. She claimed it used to be her Facebook account until someone hacked into it a couple years ago. She said she was going to notify Facebook administrators about the post.

Even if it is her account, police said it would be hard to make drug charges stick, because it would be difficult to prove she was actually behind the post.