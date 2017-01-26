2 New Mexico cities make donations to African sister cities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Two New Mexico cities are donating emergency response equipment to their sister cities in Africa.

Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry says New Mexico’s largest city will be donating firefighting gear along with a retired fire truck to the community of Lusaka in Zambia.

In 2014, Lusaka became Albuquerque’s 10th sister city and first on the African continent. With only two fire stations covering an area with more than 2 million people, the mayor says the much-needed donation will be immediately put to use saving lives.

The city of Clovis in eastern New Mexico donated a retired ambulance to its Zambian sister city of Kasama.

A Zambian delegation attended Wednesday’s announcement. They presented the New Mexico officials with a check to cover the cost of shipping the donated vehicles and equipment.