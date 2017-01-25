Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Bill aims to keep New Mexico authorities from enforcing federal immigration laws

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Lawmakers will discuss a proposal aimed at keeping state and local law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal immigration laws. The bill prohibits police departments or sheriff’s offices from cooperating with federal agents to deport immigrants whose only crime is being here illegally. The proposal comes as a number of New Mexico cities have declared themselves “sanctuaries” for undocumented immigrants.

Full story: Bill would keep law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration laws

2. Carlsbad City Councilor J.R. Doporto posted on his Facebook page following the women’s march over the weekend saying in part “women have rights… A right to cook, clean and a right to get slapped.” He went on to say “the NFL playoffs are on… Stop your protesting.” The Carlsbad Current Argus says Doporto apologized for the post at a council meeting last night saying he regretted it.

Full story: Controversial remarks posted to Facebook by Carlsbad city councilor

3. A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A few light showers will linger over the Southeast Plains through mid-morning but little to no accumulation expected.

Full story: Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

4. School board members will be reviewing answers to a quality of education survey you may have filled out last year. The district equity and engagement committee will be presenting and reviewing those results to board members tonight. District-wide, 94 percent of parents believe the schools are safe. When it comes to facilities and technology nearly 90 percent of parents feel the schools are in good repair.

Full story: School Board to review results of Albuquerque Public Schools parent survey

5. You may have to wait a few weeks before getting your hands on Dion’s signature ranch. The restaurant will now serve unmarked containers filled with a fill-in ranch dressing. That’s because Dion’s CEO says they are in the process of upgrading their production facility. The normal salad dressing should be back within the next couple weeks.

Full story: Dion’s temporarily stops providing ultra-popular ranch dressing

