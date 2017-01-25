Teen arrested after Rio Rancho SWAT standoff

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is working to learn more about an 18-year-old man who caused a standoff with SWAT in Rio Rancho.

Around 10:30 Tuesday night, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call near Sara Road and 36th Cir SEwhere deputies say a man barricaded himself.

About an hour later, deputies say they took an 18-year-old man into custody in reference to an armed robbery warrant.

The man who was taken into custody has not been identified yet.

No further information has been made available.

