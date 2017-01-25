Surveillance catches man trying to open car doors in Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque community is on edge after a man was caught on surveillance cameras lurking in their neighborhood.

“He’s been seen around here quite a bit on a few different cameras,” said neighbor Brad Peake.

In most of the pictures and videos, residents in the neighborhood near Unser and Montano said he can be seen going house to house, trying car doors.

“It’s worrisome,” said neighbor Gina Rodriguez. “It’s very worrisome.”

When a locked door doesn’t open, they said he moves on to the next car.

“He’s come up to the truck, taken a look and couldn’t get in,” said Peake.

Albuquerque police said it isn’t a crime unless the car door is opened. But police said it is enough for them to try and find the person to ask him questions.

For neighbors, they said between being a close-knit neighborhood, along with all their surveillance cameras, they’re bound to catch him in the act soon.

“We’re definitely watching,” said neighbor Erin Riley.

“You’re not going to get away with it for very long,” said Peake.

One neighbor said someone caught the same man messing with a neighbor’s gate that leads to his backyard, but it wasn’t on camera.

Neighbors are thinking of starting an official neighborhood watch.

