School Board to review results of Albuquerque Public Schools parent survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – School board members will be reviewing answers to a survey you may have filled out last year.

If you’re an Albuquerque Public Schools parent, you may remember filling out the 2016 Quality of Education Parent Survey last spring.

Since 1992, all public schools in New Mexico have been required to conduct the Quality of Education parent survey.

District-wide, 94 percent of parents believe the schools are safe. When it comes to facilities and technology, nearly 90% of parents feel the schools are in good repair. As for the instructional environment, 92 percent of parents believe that students are held to a high standard and 89 percent believe a variety of instructional strategies are used to meet students’ needs.

The district received high marks on a handful of other topics, but when it comes to testing, 24 percent of parents believe there is too much testing.

School Board President David Peercy says they will likely use these results to work with the Public Education Department to improve the testing aspect.

The District Equity and Engagement Committee will be presenting and reviewing those results to School Board members Wednesday tonight.

School Board President David Peercy says the board is expected to decide on five questions for the 2017 Quality of Education Parent Survey.

For the results of the survey, click here.