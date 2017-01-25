Police arrest man connected to Albuquerque gang

By Published:
Christian Wood
Christian Wood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have caught more members of a violent gang of young people wreaking havoc around the city.

They were found at the Warren Sandia Apartments near Gibson and Louisiana. After a SWAT standoff, police arrested four people including Christian Wood, who they believe is behind an armed robbery at a gas station and several stolen vehicles.

Police say Wood is part of the gang connected to a police chase, a series of car and home break-ins, the shooting of one resident, the murder of a teen and the killing of “Moose” the Great Dane in the East Mountains.

 

