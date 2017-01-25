Pet Of The Week: Mumbles and More

Jazmine Estrada and Mumbles joined New Mexico Living to talk about how easy it is to adopt a forever friend from Animal Humane. Mumbles is a handsome 12-year-old German Short-haired Pointer and since he is a senior dog, he no longer has the puppy energy, but still enjoys walks and is great on leash. He is at the Main Campus on Virginia SE.

They also still have some great Train Humane Classes still available this month. The Civilized Canine course is an entry level course where dogs receive real-world basic obedience training, and common behavior issues such as housetraining and jumping up on people when excited. The Puppy Pre-School class provides answers to all things puppy. The Animal Humane offers classes for every level.

