Parents file lawsuit against Presbyterian and former doctor arrested for child porn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A former Presbyterian pediatric surgeon and neurologist was arrested in November 2016, on child pornography charges. Now, families of patients seen by Guy Rosenschein are suing him and the hospital he worked for.

The two unidentified parents claim Presbyterian put hundreds of children in danger by hiring the man accused.

“It’s sad… no parent should go through this,” said an anonymous parent that spoke with KRQE News 13 last month.

Other outraged parents whose children were seen by Dr. Rosenschein are outraged, fearful, he harmed their children.

Investigators said they caught Rosenchein sharing child porn on the internet. When they raided his home in the Foothills, they found him there with a 16 year-old boy that was a former patient, wearing only his underwear.

“It’s just very sad that that kind of person is in our neighborhood,” said a neighbor of Rosenschein back in November.

Investigators said they also found a thumb drive full of child porn, and an iPhone with photos of children’s genitals taken in a hospital setting.

Now, in the class action lawsuit, two parents are coming after Presbyterian and the man they hired.

“The parents felt like they weren’t getting answers and that they wanted to protect their children,” said attorney Lee Hunt, representing the families.

Hunt said there are still many unknowns in the case, like if Presbyterian had any knowledge of Rosenchein’s behavior before firing him.

“The concern is, that there are pictures out there that were taken in a clinical setting, and he’s been a full time doctor in New Mexico for the last three or four years,” said Hunt.

In the lawsuit, Rosenchein is referred to as a “depraved sexual predator.” ”

We’ve not seen those photographs, it’s the timing that they were taken that causes great concern,” said Hunt.

The lawsuit also claims Presbyterian tried to cover it all up, in attempts to assure parents that nothing inappropriate happened there.

They released the following statement:

At Presbyterian, our number one priority is the safe and effective care of our patients and members. As soon as we learned of the initial allegations, we took immediate action to ensure that this physician no longer practiced in our facilities. We continue to work closely with law enforcement. We will keep our focus on the patients we serve and comment on legal proceedings in the appropriate venues.