New Mexico lawmakers continue push to legalize marijuana

By Published: Updated:
(KRQE/File Photo) marijuana plant; close-up generic
(KRQE/File Photo) marijuana plant; close-up generic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic state lawmakers are continuing their push to legalize and tax recreation marijuana.

Wednesday, Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and Rep. Bill McCamley announced details of a forthcoming bill to legalize pot and tax sales to help with the state’s budget deficit.

Local governments would choose whether to allow marijuana sales in their area and could collect a five percent tax.

“It is one way this state has, and I think one of the most promising ways of getting back on track economically. We create jobs, we create economic activity, and we create some tax revenue for the state. All of those are win wins,” Sen. Ortiz y Pino said.

Supporters of legalization are also pursuing a constitutional amendment that could go to a statewide vote in 2018 without the governor’s say.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s