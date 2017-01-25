New Mexico lawmakers continue push to legalize marijuana

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Democratic state lawmakers are continuing their push to legalize and tax recreation marijuana.

Wednesday, Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino and Rep. Bill McCamley announced details of a forthcoming bill to legalize pot and tax sales to help with the state’s budget deficit.

Local governments would choose whether to allow marijuana sales in their area and could collect a five percent tax.

“It is one way this state has, and I think one of the most promising ways of getting back on track economically. We create jobs, we create economic activity, and we create some tax revenue for the state. All of those are win wins,” Sen. Ortiz y Pino said.

Supporters of legalization are also pursuing a constitutional amendment that could go to a statewide vote in 2018 without the governor’s say.