New Mexico lawmakers consider 2 anti-abortion bills

By Published: Updated:
stockimg NM State Capitol - roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The battle over abortion in New Mexico is being resurrected this session. There are two anti-abortion bills before lawmakers.

One would ban late term abortions, classified as an abortion of a fetus 20 weeks or more gestational age. There is an exception if a mother’s life is in danger or if the mother is a rape victim.

Another bill before lawmakers would require anyone 18-years or younger seeking an abortion to get parental approval.

This session both the House and the Senate are controlled by Democrats.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s