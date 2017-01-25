Martinez nominates 2 former lawmakers as UNM regents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez has nominated two former lawmakers to serve as University of New Mexico regents.

Martinez announced Tuesday that, pending state Senate confirmation, former Republican state lawmakers John Ryan of Albuquerque and Don Tripp of Socorro will be appointed to the Board of Regents.

Ryan and Tripp will replace Regents Jack Fortner and Brad Hosmer.

Governor spokesman Chris Sanchez says leaders of New Mexico’s higher education institutions need to prioritize fiscal responsibility and data-driven reforms. He says Tripp and Ryan will bring a wealth of experience to the board.

UNM is currently bracing for financial cuts as the state works to solve a budget crisis. Tripp says the pending cuts to educational budgets are hard but important and that UNM will take the changes in stride.