ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing an 11-year-old girl on the Navajo Nation last year will have a hearing in federal court Wednesday.

A judge will determine if a hearing is necessary to see if Tom Begaye Jr is competent to stand trial for killing Ashlynne Mike.

Authorities say Begaye kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her before killing her.

Begaye remains in federal custody on murder and kidnapping charges.