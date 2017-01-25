Lobo Women come from behind to beat Utah State 68-58

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a good win for Lobo Women’s Basketball on Wednesday night at Utah State, as they came from behind to win 68-56. The Lobos trailed for most of this game, and were down by 6 at the half.

UNM went on to amount a 2nd half push that vaulted them to the 10 point victory. They outscored Utah State 44-28 in the 2nd half, and starting that fire was Alex Lapeyrolerie. The guard was tough from deep and the field finishing with a team high of 21 points.

Cherise Beynon would also chip in 15 points, freshman Mykiel Burleson finished with 13, and Jaisa Nunn would have 11. The Lobos bounce back from their loss to undefeated Wyoming and are now 6-3 in Mountain West Conference Play.

They will host Nevada next on Saturday and that game will be at 2 p.m. at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit.