Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: A cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s under a mostly to partly clear sky. A few light showers will linger over the Southeast Plains through mid-morning… but little to no accumulation expected. Afternoon temperatures will be significantly colder than what we’ve had in recent weeks – expect highs to top out in the mid- to upper 30s in the Rio Grande Valley (5°-10° below average for this time of year). Spot snow showers will be possible for those within the higher terrain of the Northern Mountains and parts of the Northeast Plains this afternoon… but again, little (if any) accumulation expected. Winds will be a touch breezy across central and eastern NM (10-20mph) – significantly lighter than what ripped across the state Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny, cold & dry – no significant rain or snow to worry about.

FRIDAY: Sunshine will continue to dominate the forecast… but our temperatures will stay cold (most of us still short of average).

No significant storm expected within the next 7 days.