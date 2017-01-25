John’s Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

It will continue to be breezy across much of the state this afternoon. The northern high terrain will see quick hits of light snow on and off through the afternoon as well. Through the evening and overnight, the winds will start to back off and the snow will mostly end across the north.

Thursday will feature more sunshine than clouds. A few isolated snow showers will be possible across the highest peaks of the Northern Mountains. The drying trend will continue through Friday, but the cold temperatures will remain in place. Temperatures will start to warm over the weekend, and the warming trend is expected to continue through early next week with plenty of sunshine.