In The Kitchen: Staying Healthy with La Montanita Co-op

Dr. Lori Eanes on behalf of La Montanita Co-op, joined New Mexico Living to talk about how to get healthy and what food means to that goal. Dr. Lori explained that the reason so many people give up on their resolutions of getting healthy is because they forget to give meaning to the goal. This is one of the things she covers in her workshops at the La Montanita Co-op.

The Doctor offered four solutions for heath: 1) Sleep 2) Nourishment 3) Move Your Body 4) Laugh And Love. If you would like to learn more from Dr. Lori, you can attend one of the workshops she hold at the Co-op or from her website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by La Montanita Co-op