In The County: BernCo Bernie Reading Challenge

Catherine Lopez, Communication Services Officer from Bernalillo County and Tino Canales, owner of Faustino Farms joined New Mexico Living to explain the BernCo Bernie Reading Challenge. The reading challenge includes the second Bernie book which has just been published and one of the features characters is Tino, a real farmer from Albuquerque.

Now through Feb. 1, you can download the reading log the record your child’s reading, and the first 100 children to read 10 books will receive their very own copy of BernCo Bernie’s new book, ‘The Adventures of BernCo Bernie – Another Day to Play.’ The winner will also be personally invited by BernCo Bernie to a red carpet book premiere event happening this spring at the historic Hiland Theater. In addition, one lucky child will be featured in the next edition of the book.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Bernalillo County