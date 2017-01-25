Immigrant advocates protest Trump’s immigration policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Immigrant advocates gathered in protest Wednesday, after President Donald Trump put his pledge to re-shape U.S. immigration policies into action.

Trump signed two executive orders that move toward building a wall along the U.S-Mexico border, and ordering an increase in deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Wednesday afternoon, demonstrators called it an assault on immigrants and refugees.

“Our neighbors are being targeted, our families are being targeted, taxpayers, the people we pray with, we are talking…workers who build our homes, take care of our children,” said Rachel LaZar, El Centro de Iguaidad y Derechos.

Trump said construction on the border wall could start in months. He says he will use federal funds to build the wall, then seek reimbursement from Mexico.