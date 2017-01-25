High school students invited to enter nationwide art contest

By Published: Updated:
Vans kicks off 6th annual custom culture art competition
High school art students around the nation are being given an opportunity to design a shoe and the winner would be sold in stores.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vans is inviting high school students throughout the country to show off their art skills, and New Mexico has proven it’s pretty good at it.

It’s all part of the Eighth Annual Vans Custom Culture Competition. Art teachers can register their classes to compete for the grand prize of $50,000 to go towards their art program.

Classes must create their designs using blank Vans shoes as their canvas.

Rio Rancho High School won the competition in 2014.

For more information, click here.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s