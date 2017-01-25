High school students invited to enter nationwide art contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Vans is inviting high school students throughout the country to show off their art skills, and New Mexico has proven it’s pretty good at it.

It’s all part of the Eighth Annual Vans Custom Culture Competition. Art teachers can register their classes to compete for the grand prize of $50,000 to go towards their art program.

Classes must create their designs using blank Vans shoes as their canvas.

Rio Rancho High School won the competition in 2014.

