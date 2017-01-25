Group gathers in Albuquerque to protest Dakota Access Pipeline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans were protesting Wednesday, just one day after President Trump cleared the way for construction on two controversial pipelines once new studies are done.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Wells Fargo building near Second Street and Lomas Boulevard, voicing opposition to the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline. Protesters argued it disturbs sacred tribal land and said a potential leak where the pipeline crosses under the Missouri River would be catastrophic.

“We’re here to spread awareness and we’re here to tell Trump, you know, that we’re tired and we have rights, but they’re being ignored,” Alexander Howland, protester, said.

Wells Fargo is providing some of the funding for the pipeline. Similar protests happened around the country.

