Friends, family to honor Albuquerque teen killed in crash caused by car thieves

By Published: Updated:
Shaylee Boling vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family will come together to honor 14-year-old Shaylee Boling, the victim of last week’s deadly crash caused by two car thieves.

The Sandia High Student will be remembered at a service Wednesday night at First Christian Church.

Boiling was in a car with her mom and little brother when they were hit by two thieves in a stolen van. Family says her mom is still in critical condition.

Police say Elexus Groves has admitted to driving. She was arrested Friday.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, Paul Garcia. There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s