Friends, family to honor Albuquerque teen killed in crash caused by car thieves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family will come together to honor 14-year-old Shaylee Boling, the victim of last week’s deadly crash caused by two car thieves.

The Sandia High Student will be remembered at a service Wednesday night at First Christian Church.

Boiling was in a car with her mom and little brother when they were hit by two thieves in a stolen van. Family says her mom is still in critical condition.

Police say Elexus Groves has admitted to driving. She was arrested Friday.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, Paul Garcia. There is a reward for information leading to his arrest.