ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two families are without homes after a fire damaged two homes near Broadway and Avenida Cesar Chavez. It started around 2:30 Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to quickly put out the fire but not before it spread causing a total loss to both roofs.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says there are no injuries and they were able to rescue six dogs from the homes.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.