Coach Neal proud of his team after 4th straight win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Men’s Basketball is now 13-8 overall and 6-3 in Mountain West Conference Play after defeating Utah State on Tuesday 74-61.

It was a revenge win after dropping one earlier this month to Utah State at their place, but this streak also has shown how good this Lobo team can be.

“Where they were 10 days ago, the adversity that they went through, and now they have won four in a row. I am really happy for them, they have done a really good job, and I am proud of them,” said UNM Head Basketball Coach Craig Neal.

The Lobos had three scorers in the double digits on Tuesday night. Off of Concussion Protocol, Connor MacDougall would have a solid night with 10 points. As always, Tim Williams stayed consistent finishing with 13 points, but stepping it up on Tuesday night was Elijah Brown. The junior finished with a game high of 24 points, going 8-13 from the field, 2-5 from three, and 6-6 at the free throw line.

“He has been really efficient and he is letting the game come to him, you know not forcing it like we was before. Since conference season has started he has been the player that we knew he was going to be. I knew it was going to happen we just had to be patient,” said Coach Neal.

The Lobos are now a half game out of first place in the Conference Standings, and that number 1 spot could be changed on Saturday as UNM takes on Nevada at their place. It seems like this Lobo team has rebounded from that tough loss at The Pit earlier this month, and they have learned to finish, but most importantly they are picking up the urgency on defense.

“I am glad that they are making an advancement on how they are doing defensively but you got to also understand that if you go back to our last four games that we have won. I bet we are playing 5 percent zone, when we were playing 30 or 40 percent zone, and I think that has a big deal to do with it,” said Coach Neal.

The Lobos will take on Nevada next in Logan on Saturday that game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be shown on CBS Sports Network.