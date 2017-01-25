City surveys its progress in fight against homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has been working to combat homelessness and spent Wednesday morning tracking its progress.

Mayor Richard J. Berry met with volunteers at St. Martin’s Hospitality Center Wednesday to conduct a site-based survey. The goal is to get a count of how many people are experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque, assess their situation and find them the proper resources.

“The point is, we’re going out everyday, every year with professionals, volunteers, with non-profits and making sure we’re helping people in need in our community,” Mayor Berry said.

The city says it credits a nearly 40 percent drop in homelessness to programs like “Heading Home” and “There’s A Better Way.”

