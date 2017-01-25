Chris Hemsworth video shows actor at New Mexico Tech

By Published:
thor-sighting

SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – Actor Chris Hemsworth seems to be popping up all across New Mexico lately.

“Thor” himself recently made a stop at New Mexico Tech in Socorro to shoot some hoops, and ended up making a huge play.

Hemsworth posted a video on his Facebook page saying “Greatest day of my life. Thanks New Mexico Tech for the venue.”

Hemsworth is in New Mexico filming the Afghanistan war movie “Horse Soldiers”

He was spotted earlier this month at CJ’s Si Senor Restaurant in Alamogordo where he took pictures and signed autographs.

