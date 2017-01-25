ART officials remind drivers fines double in construction zone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Rapid Transit project has led to lots of impatient drivers, more drivers breaking the law, and those who obey the law caught in the chaos.

It’s gotten to the point that today, ART officials issued a reminder for the public to slow down and obey the rules of the road.

“Oh, yes, people are driving pretty crazy around here, for sure. It can get a little scary,” said Alaska Piper, Nob Hill resident.

The ART project team reminded people to drive the speed limit in the construction zones.

“The posted speed limit is 25 mph and is the maximum speed allowed to keep drivers, cyclists and pedestrians safe. People should also be aware that the City of Albuquerque has boosted its police presence in the area, and that people caught speeding will face double the normal fine rate,” ART officials said in a news release.

Larry Trujillo, born and raised in Albuquerque, is not a supporter of ART.

“People are just frustrated,” he said of the construction delays. “Only three cars can go across from here to go across, and the light changes,” Trujillo noted, speaking to KRQE News 13 from the Walgreen’s on Rio Grande and Central.

“I had to wait three light changes just to get into this parking lot,” he said.

Stephanie Melendez, who works in the Nob Hill area, said, “I think it’s a mess here and people are doing whatever they got to do to get where they’re going.”

“The ART team also reminds drivers to drive in the designated lanes and not make illegal left turns or drive through the construction zones. People should never drive between the traffic barricades, nor should people park between the traffic control devices and barriers or in the work zone,” the news release said.

The ART app can be downloaded for Apple users here, or go to the iTunes store and search for ART ABQ.

For Android users, go to the Google Play Store, here, or search for “ART ABQ.”