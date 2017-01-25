Around Town: Big Game Venues In Albuquerque

By Published:
around-town-big-game-venues-in-albuquerque

Howie Kaibel, our around town expert from Yelp Albuquerque, joined New Mexico Living to help us find the best place to watch the Big Game. Albuquerque has plenty of great sports bars, but Yelp knows a few spots under the radar, where you can watch the game in style.  Howie’s top three places to hit for the Big Game are, first Starr Brother’s on San Antonio, Saggios on Central in the UNM area and Altitude Sports Grill located in the Cascada Hotel. You can find all this information and more at Yelp Albuquerque.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s