Are you an annoying coworker?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heading to work, for most of us, is not on the top of the list on how we want to spend the day, but when you have annoying co-workers it can make clocking-in that much more difficult.

A recent survey just revealed what makes co-workers cringe when it comes to office pet peeves.

Coming into work sick is a big issue. Some do it to avoid being an inconvenience to co-workers, others to not miss a deadline, but it may upset those working around you trying to avoid catching the illness. Santillanes suggest if you must go into work while feeling ill, washing hands frequently can help to reduce the spread of germs.

Another is presenting others’ ideas as your own. This can cause animosity among co-workers, but doing this is considered unethical and should be avoided.

Other off putting behaviors include sloppy work and gossip.

