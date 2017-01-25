Are you an annoying coworker?

By Published: Updated:
a17c08aee8234e55a540d01fb619fec2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heading to work, for most of us, is not on the top of the list on how we want to spend the day, but when you have annoying co-workers it can make clocking-in that much more difficult.

A recent survey just revealed what makes co-workers cringe when it comes to office pet peeves.

Accountemps Branch Manager, Valeri Santillanes, joined  KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss some of the annoyances in the office. Watch above.

Coming into work sick is a big issue. Some do it to avoid being an inconvenience to co-workers, others to not miss a deadline, but it may upset those working around you trying to avoid catching the illness. Santillanes suggest if you must go into work while feeling ill, washing hands frequently can help to reduce the spread of germs.

Another is presenting others’ ideas as your own. This can cause animosity among co-workers, but doing this is considered unethical and should be avoided.

Other off putting behaviors include sloppy work and gossip.

For more information, visit their website. 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s