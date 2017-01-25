Albuquerque kicks off tech jobs initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry kicked off a $4 million jobs initiative Wednesday.

The Tech Hire New Mexico program is open to young adults in Central New Mexico between the ages of 17 and 29 with a high school diploma or equivalent and who have faced barriers in job training, employment or education. The program will help train them for high-paying IT jobs.

“We’re going to get left behind if we don’t give our young folks and our employees skills they need to survive in this workforce, and the good news is that Albuquerque is on the forefront,” Mayor Berry said.

The program will make veterans and their spouses top priorities.