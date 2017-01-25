ABQ the Mag introduces new magazine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City’s favorite local magazine is hitting the stands, and it’s coming with a two for one special.

Albuquerque The Magazine hits the stands today, Wednesday, Jan. 25 with its usual fun topics, but it includes an expansion, an insert of Rio Rancho The Magazine.

Albuquerque The Magazine’s Director of Operations, Matt Rader, joined KRQE’s This Morning to discuss the new issues. Watch above.

Take a look inside the pages to discover ABQ Throwbacks, DIY Foods, Who’s internet famous, and the first addition of Rio Rancho The Magazine.

The first issue of Rio Rancho The Magazine will include the “Vision for the City of Vision” and “19 Reasons to Love Rio Rancho.”

