ABQ the Mag introduces new magazine

By Published: Updated:
612ea4a2ed4c488ba6a1160cf43922d0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City’s favorite local magazine is hitting the stands, and it’s coming with a two for one special.

Albuquerque The Magazine hits the stands today, Wednesday, Jan. 25 with its usual fun topics, but it includes an expansion, an insert of Rio Rancho The Magazine.

Albuquerque The Magazine’s Director of Operations, Matt Rader, joined KRQE’s This Morning to discuss the new issues. Watch above.

Take a look inside the pages to discover ABQ Throwbacks, DIY Foods, Who’s internet famous, and the first addition of Rio Rancho The Magazine.

The first issue of Rio Rancho The Magazine will include the “Vision for the City of Vision” and “19 Reasons to Love Rio Rancho.”

For more information, visit their website. 

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s