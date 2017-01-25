2 lawmakers pushing ‘right to die’ bill in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – Two Democratic lawmakers are pushing a proposal would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors.

Reps. Bill McCamley and Deborah Armstrong have filed a bill that would prevent New Mexico doctors from facing prosecution for helping terminally ill patients with their lives.

Five other states allow residents to end their lives legally with medication prescribed by a physician.

In June, the New Mexico Supreme Court refused to overturn a state law preventing doctors from ending the lives of terminally ill patients. The state's assisted suicide law classifies such act as a fourth-degree felony.

Advocates vowed to pressure lawmakers to change state law.