Water service restored for northern New Mexico village

QUESTA, N.M. (AP) – State officials say safe drinking water service has been restored for nearly 2,000 residents in the village of Questa.

The New Mexico Environment Department said a boil advisory that was first issued in early December was finally lifted last week after the northern New Mexico community drilled a new well and addressed leaks and pressure problems with its distribution system.

State officials say the new well met structural and public health standards, eliminating the need for a backup water supply.

Environment Secretary Butch Tongate says the problems in Questa should serve as a reminder for the managers of public water systems around the state to have up-to-date maintenance manuals and emergency plans.