Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Storm brings snow, rain and wind to New Mexico

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Spotty to scattered snow showers will continue to push northeast across northern, western and central New Mexico this morning gradually tapering through the day. Light accumulation expected. Strong, gusty winds will return to central and eastern New Mexico with the strongest winds found in and around the Sacramento Mountains.

2. A proposal to stop the Albuquerque Police Department from investigating its own officer-involved shootings is now heading to the full city council for approval. Right now, the city uses a multi-agency task force but an APD detective takes the lead in the investigation. Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis believes that’s a conflict of interest. His bill calls for an outside law enforcement agency to take the lead. A city council committee just passed the measure Monday night.

3. As lawmakers return to work at the Roundhouse Tuesday, New Mexico’s Attorney General is warning about proposed spending cuts. Hector Balderas says recommendations from the governor and legislature would, among other things, gut the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, leaving the community vulnerable to child predators. Because Balderas claims he could have to cut 20 to 30 percent of his staff.

4. Students preparing to graduate in just months from New Mexico colleges and universities are likely eyeing a new study by the U.S. Department of Education that just how much graduates earn a decade after their freshman year. New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology is at the top of the list with graduates earning an average of $54,000. University of New Mexico graduates make about $35,000.

5. Three Bernalillo County workers are heading to Houston to help with Super Bowl security. Bernalillo County officials say the team will help handle the crowd of about 80,000. They were specifically requested by Houston officials because of their experience with large crowds like those at Balloon Fiesta.

The Morning’s Top Stories