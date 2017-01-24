Talking Tech: Buying and Selling Online With Letgo

Tech expert, Nyika Allen from the New Mexico Tech Council joined New Mexico Living to show us the latest app ‘Letgo’ which will help you let go of and sell your used stuff.

We are all probably familiar with CraigsList as an online platform for selling used goods, but there is a new company that’s giving used goods a new look. The app and website have a much cleaner look and with the addition of easy to view pictures, it makes it easier to use than other platforms. It is free and available for iOS and Android.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living