Stephen Colbert to host Emmys on CBS in September

Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a miniseries or a movie on behalf of Martin Freeman for his work on Sherlock: His Last Vow (Masterpiece) at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert will host the annual Emmy Awards telecast, this year to be shown on his home network of CBS.

The annual awards show honoring the best in television will take place on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.

Colbert is host of the “Late Show” on CBS, and the former host of Comedy Central’s “Colbert Report.” In talking about hosting the 69th Emmy telecast, Colbert made sly reference to the Trump administration’s unprovable assertion that Trump’s inauguration was the most watched ever.

Said Colbert: “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe.”