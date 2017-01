DURANGO, N.M. (KRQE) – Voters may soon have a chance to decide if fluoride should be added to Durango’s city water.

The city currently adds fluoride, but a resident recently started a petition in an effort to end the practice. The petitioners say there’s new evidence about the harmful effects of fluorides.

The petition was presented to the city council last week after more than 800 signatures were gathered.

A public hearing is scheduled for Monday at 5 p.m.