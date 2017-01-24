Officials: Zia Station could open in March

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s finally a date set for the opening of the long closed Zia Rail Runner station. A Rail Runner spokesperson said although they are working on scheduling issues, it could open as early as March.

The station sits off Zia Road and Saint Francis Drive in Santa Fe. It was built more than seven years ago for more than a million dollars. It remained closed because of issues over private land surrounding it.

Earlier this month the Department of Transportation said improvements made by the city will allow the station to open.