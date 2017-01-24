Officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces under investigation

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces Police say officers were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the arrest of wanted suspect outside of a Lowe’s grocery store near Solona Drive and Missouri Avenue. That’s when police say a suspect pulled a knife and slashed a Las Cruces police officer. Another police officer fired his gun, shooting the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital. The officer was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

Police did not say what the suspect was wanted for.