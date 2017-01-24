NMNSH gears up for STEM Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not just a place to learn the story of the Atomic Age or to check out interesting exhibits, one local museum is offering fun events for the whole family.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History(NMNSH) is hosting a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math Day or also known as STEM Day.

Ethan Aaronson with NMNSH joined KRQE’s This Morning show to talk about STEM Day and demonstrate a fun “Science Is Everywhere” experiment.

The museum will be welcoming families and Scout for a day of engineering fun. Enjoy ice cream made with liquid nitrogen, crafting video game controllers, making spin art with circuits and discovering human conductivity with a Van de Graaf generator.

All activities are kid-friendly, interactive, and designed to spark the interest of science and engineering.

This all takes place Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.