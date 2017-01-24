New Mexico State Police Chief breaks up fight at Starbucks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He picked the wrong Starbucks parking lot to start a fight. A trouble-maker did not know that the state’s top cop was inside watching.

A pedestrian was walking along the sidewalk, when a car stopped in the middle of a Starbuck’s entrance, things escalated, and the driver was attacked. That is when the State Police Chief came out of nowhere for a take-down.

Christopher Roybal’s morning routine was stopping by the Starbucks on San Mateo near I-25 on his way to work.

“They know me in there almost daily,” said Roybal, who was attacked in a Starbuck’s parking lot.

But this morning was different. When he pulled into the parking lot, he said he was partially blocking the sidewalk.

“The vehicle in front of me stopped, so I stopped behind them,” said Roybal.

That’s when a pedestrian approached his vehicle.

“I noticed him right about right here, and as he passed by he was banging on my hood, yelling things all the way through until he had come on this side,” said Roybal.

Roybal said he honked and rolled down his window. That’s when things escalated.

“He reached through the window and struck me across the right here,” said Roybal. “At that point I got out of the vehicle to confront him.”

Then the pedestrian — identified as 47-year-old Lawrence McCormick — pulled out a knife. A second later, out of nowhere, someone came to help.

“Somebody came from the side and they grabbed him and put him on the ground,” said Roybal.

Turns out that somebody was State Police Chief Pete Kassetas, who just happened to stop for his morning coffee.

“Looked like a heated discussion, which caught my attention,” said Chief Kassetas.

Chief Kassetas immediately ran out to help.

“I was able to wrestle him to the ground and get the situation under control,” said Chief Kassetas.

An off-duty APD officer also stepped in. Chief Kassetas said they handcuffed Mccormick — together.

“Doing the right thing at the right time, and I’m glad I could help,” said Chief Kassetas.

But probably not as glad as Roybal was.

“I was lucky he was not only there, but he was paying attention and his actions were spot on,” said Roybal.

The suspect, Lawrence McCormick, is charged with battery for the punch, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the knife. He is also charged for damaging the driver’s hood.