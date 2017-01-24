New Mexico lawmakers attempt to tackle state’s car theft problem

By Published:
NM roundhouse

 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car theft has become such an epidemic in New Mexico, especially in Albuquerque, legislators are attempting to tackle the problem.

With a reported 8,500 cars stolen in New Mexico in a single year, lawmakers say it’s time to do something to help stop it.

Members in both the House and Senate have introduced bills that would let auto recyclers know when someone is trying to sell a stolen car to them. If passed, the law would create a server linked to MVD where salvage yards submit information about the car being sold to them. If the vehicle comes up flagged as stolen, they’re supposed to call law enforcement and hand over the name of who was trying to sell it.

Tuesday afternoon, the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and State Police supported the legislators as they announced their plan.

“I truly believe if we’re able to address the sale of vehicles that are stolen, and really stifle that, it’ll help. It’s not the end all, but it certainly is a move in the right direction,” Pete Kassetas, New Mexico State Police Chief, said.

The FBI reports more than 6,500 cars were stolen just in Albuquerque in 2015. Law enforcement says this database would give them the tools not only to recover stolen cars, but figure out who’s committing these crimes to expand investigations.

Albuquerque is ranked as the number two city in the nation for car theft by the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s