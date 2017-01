A quieter weather pattern is setting up for the next week. The big story in the near term will be cold temperatures and highs in the mid 30s in the metro area through the rest of the work week. The only snow showers should be limited to the high northern mountains. Temperatures will moderate over the weekend with mostly sunny skies. We don’t have another storm on the horizon anytime soon.

Mark's Tuesday Evening Forecast