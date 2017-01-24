Man accused of killing police officer back in Albuquerque for hearing

Davon Lymon
Davon Lymon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged with murdering Albuquerque Police Officer Dan Webster is out of the State Penitentiary and back in the Metropolitan Detention Center, and that means some special security procedures.

Davon Lymon had to be brought from Santa Fe for a hearing in his murder case.

While Lymon has been convicted of possessing the gun used to kill Officer Webster during a traffic stop near Central and Eubank in 2015, he is still awaiting trial for the actual murder.

MDC officials say that because Lymon is such a high risk prisoner, he will be held in segregation, always escorted and guarded by two corrections officers and whenever he is moved, he will be in full restraints.

 

