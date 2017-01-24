Local spa offers romantic Valentine’s packages

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s never too early to start planning that special day for your Valentine and one local spa has many options for the upcoming day of love.

Nidah Spa located in Santa Fe’s Eldorado Hotel has been named one of the World’s 10 Best Spas, according to Premier Traveler, and they have romantic specials for two this Valentines Day.

Nidah Spa Director, Lisa Downey, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss Valentine’s Day packages and products.

Couples can enjoy treatments at the same time all inspired by dessert ingredients such as Chocolate Mole Wrap for Two, or Campfire Chocolate Wrap w/ a Marshmallow Massage for Mint Chocolate Lower Leg Revitalizer Treatment for Two and, Butterscotch al la Mode Pedicures for two

Other treatments offered are Spun Gold Massage using chamomile oil infused with real flecks of gold, turquoise gemstone wrap using the power of turquoise rocks, honey chile wrap to open pores and moisturize.

Other great features the spa offers are their products. Choose from, Moroccan Oil Body, Pure Inventions Extracts, doTERRA, Jane Iredale Skin Care, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, Moroccanoil Hair Care, Molton Brown, 21 Drops, VitaJuwel, and SpaRitual