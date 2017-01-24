Lawmaker wants to ensure food stamps are spent on nutritious food

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One state senator is sponsoring a bill to make sure people on food stamps are actually spending them on nutritious food.

Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Republican from Roswell, wants to ensure people on the taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits use it to buy foods like fruits, vegetables, milk, cheese and eggs, and not for junk food like ice cream, candy and cookies.

Under Sen. Pirtle’s bill, the SNAP Food Stamp Program would have the same nutritional requirements as the WIC Program that helps women, infants and children.