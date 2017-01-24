Kristen’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY: Spotty to scattered snow showers will continue to push northeast across northern, western and central NM this afternoon… gradually tapering through the day. Light accumulation expected. Strong, gusty winds will return to central and eastern NM with the strongest winds found in and around the Sacramento Mountains. Afternoon highs will be significantly colder than what was felt Monday – expect widespread 30s, 40s and 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A few spot snow showers will linger over the Northern Mountains… but the majority of us can expect a full day of sunshine and drier conditions. Afternoon highs will stay chilly in the 30s, 40s and 50s (below average for this time of year).

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Cold, sunny & dry… no significant rain or snow expected.