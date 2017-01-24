Judge sentences repeat car burglar to four years behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A repeat car burglar who deputies know all too well will spend a few years in prison.

Reyanon Duncan, also known as Reyanon Oldfield, 30, led them on a chase in a stolen car last June. Police arrested her when they saw her casing cars. She eventually bonded out.

Then last month, they say Duncan tried to avoid being arrested again by claiming she was pregnant and in pain, then tried to escape through the ceiling at the hospital.

Tuesday in court, she pled guilty to two counts including stealing a car and resisting arrest.

A judge sentenced her to four years with two and a half years supervised probation. She will also have to attend a recovery program while in prison and when she is released.