Judge lowered bond for woman accused of attacking deputy prior to fatal crash



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned two weeks before a duo is accused of causing a deadly crash while trying to outrun police, they were let out of jail with a couple hundred-dollar bonds.

According to court records, a judge let Elexus Groves, 21, walk for a mere $140 after she was accused of attacking a deputy.

According to Albuquerque police, Groves and Paul Garcia, 24, are accused of stealing a van last Wednesday morning. According to APD they sped away from officers and crashed into a family’s car, killing 14-year-old Shaylee Boling.

Back in December, Sandoval County deputies said Groves was behind the wheel of another stolen car when she tried to escape after a night of stealing mail. Investigators said she almost ran over a deputy who was yelling at her to “take the keys out of the ignition.”

Groves was arrested on burglary and car theft related charges along with aggravated assault on a peace officer. Court records show that when Groves made her first appearance in front of Sandoval County Magistrate Judge Delilah Montaño-Baca, the judge lowered her bond. She only spent four days behind bars and was back onto the streets after paying $140 dollars.

The same judge let Garcia out for $150 and within two weeks after bonding out of jail, the duo was back at it.

“You talk to any officer on the street, whether it’s in Albuquerque, Bernalillo County or Sandoval County, they’re going to have just as much disheartening feelings about that,” Officer Fred Duran said.

Groves is charged with murder. Garcia faces the same charge when police catch him.

KRQE News 13 also learned Judge Delilah Montaño-Baca is currently on probation with the state Supreme Court for influencing another judge in her son’s paternity case. KRQE News 13 reached out to the judge for comment on Groves and Garcia’s bonds, but never heard back.